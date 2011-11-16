* Cenbank outlook exceeds previous government forecast

* State spending fueling economic growth, inflation

* Economy expanded 3.58 percent in 2010 (Recasts; adds details)

QUITO, Nov 16 Fueled by state spending, Ecuador's economy should grow 6.5 percent this year, an increase of almost 3 percentage points from 2010, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

High oil prices have allowed leftist President Rafael Correa to boost spending on hospitals, roads and schools, which has improved his popularity among the country's poor majority and put him in position for a likely re-election bid in 2013.

Growth this year will be led by the construction sector, expected to expand 14 percent, followed by electricity and water at 8 percent, and manufacturing at 6.2 percent, the central bank said.

The economy expanded 3.58 percent in 2010 and 0.36 percent a year earlier.

Correa in August estimated economic full-year 2011 growth of 5.24 percent. Meanwhile, the 2012 budget bill forecast next year's expansion at 5.35 percent. [ID:nN1E7A0218]

But the rapid economic growth that the Andean country is experiencing is fueling inflation, making consumer goods and food expensive for many consumers. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A80HM]

In the first 10 months of the year, consumer prices increased 4.67 percent, already above the government's 4.47 percent target for 2011.

Growth in the Andean country depends heavily on oil prices. Ecuador, OPEC's smallest member, currently produces around 500,000 barrels of oil a day.