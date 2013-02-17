CERAWEEK-Too early to discuss oil deal's extension - Russia, Iraq
* Saudi energy minister to speak on Tuesday (Adds Exxon declined to comment)
QUITO Feb 17 Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa proclaimed victory in Sunday's presidential election, handing the socialist leader a new four-year term to continue expanding the state's role in the OPEC nation's economy.
* Saudi energy minister to speak on Tuesday (Adds Exxon declined to comment)
March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: TRAVEL BAN Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts. Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.