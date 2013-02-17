QUITO Feb 17 An exit poll shows Ecuadorean
President Rafael Correa won re-election in Sunday's presidential
vote, as the OPEC nation's electoral authority continues
counting ballots to provide an official result.
Correa won 61 percent of the vote compared with 21 percent
for former banker Guillermo Lasso, the closest rival of the
seven opposition candidates in the race, according to a survey
by polling firm Opinion Public shown by Ecuadorean state TV.
The electoral authority is expected to release an official
quick-count by 7:00 p.m. EST (0000 GMT) based on 30 percent of
the votes cast.
(Reporting by Quito Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)