QUITO, March 30 Ecuadoreans will vote on Sunday
to chose whether business-friendly former bank boss Guillermo
Lasso or leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno take the
reins of the oil-rich Andean nation.
Here are some facts about the two candidates:
LENIN MORENO:
* Born in Nuevo Rocafuerte, in the Ecuadorean Amazon, in
1953.
* Studied public administration at Ecuador's Central
University.
* Lost mobility in his legs after being shot during a
robbery in 1998 while buying bread with his wife. After a
difficult recovery, became a motivational speaker and wrote
self-help books focused on humor as therapy.
* Was outgoing leftist President Rafael Correa's vice
president from 2007 to 2013.
* Moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to become the United
Nations' special envoy on disability in 2013.
* Promises to bolster social welfare in oil-rich Ecuador,
with benefits for the disabled, single mothers, youth, and the
elderly.
* Soft-spoken and prone to singing during campaign events,
Moreno has a more conciliatory style than mercurial president
Rafael Correa.
* Married and has three daughters.
GUILLERMO LASSO:
* Born in Ecuador's commercial hub of Guayaquil by the
Pacific Ocean in 1955. He is the youngest of 11 children from a
middle class family.
* Studied economics at Quito's Catholic University although
he never graduated.
* Began working at Guayaquil's stock market at age 15, and
rose up from there to get a position at a financial institution
that later merged with Banco de Guayaquil.
* Was executive president of Banco de Guayaquil from 1994 to
2012.
* Ran for president in 2013, when he lost by a huge margin
against outgoing leftist president Rafael Correa.
* Proposes to slash taxes, boost foreign investment, and
stimulate job creation in the OPEC member nation.
* Married and has five children.
