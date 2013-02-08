* Polls say Correa would win 56-66 percent of vote
* Nearest rival far behind
* Seven candidates fighting for anti-Correa vote
By Eduardo Garcia and Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, Feb 7 Leftist Ecuadorean President Rafael
Correa has maintained a huge lead over his nearest opposition
rival in the run-up to the Feb. 17 elections, recent polls show.
Correa's popularity has remained above 50 percent throughout
his six years in office, buoyed by his personal charisma as well
as his government's heavy spending on hospitals, roads and
schools.
Leading opposition candidate, Guillermo Lasso, has tried to
woo voters by promising lower taxes. Lasso, a former banker, has
found support among middle-class voters but has failed to sway
many others disenchanted with Correa's policies.
A survey released on Thursday by respected pollster Perfiles
de Opinion shows Correa winning almost 62 percent of the vote
versus 9 percent for Lasso.
"The (opposition) candidates have struggled to put forward
attractive campaign proposals to undermine a president that has
high popularity rates," said Paulina Recalde, head of Perfiles
de Opinion.
Correa also appears to be benefiting from a divided
opposition - seven opposition candidates are running in the
election - and his party is seen winning a majority of the seats
in Congress.
Critics in the OPEC-member nation of 15 million people say
Correa has failed to tackle crime and has smothered the private
sector by increasing taxes and driving away foreign investors
with a 2008 debt default and a forced renegotiation of oil
contracts to increase state revenue from the sector.
But the economy is growing and Correa has brought stability
to a country where widespread social protests toppled three
presidents in the decade before he took office.
"Correa is winning ... He represents a successful cocktail
that combines a good administration and a personality that is
perceived as honest, kind, and is concerned about the poor,"
said Santiago Perez, head of pollster Opinion Publica Ecuador.
Perez's latest poll gives Correa 66 percent support to 15
percent for Lasso.
"Most of the opposition candidates made the mistake of
starting their campaigns too late. They have stepped up the pace
but the saturation of advertising is counterproductive," Perez
told Reuters.
Ciees, a smaller pollster, puts Correa at 56 percent of the
vote, some 36 percentage points more than Lasso.
"Correa has reached a ceiling of between 55 percent and 60
percent. Lasso has also reached his peak ... we're almost sure
that Correa will win, unless something very strange happens,"
said Carlos Coronel, head of research at Ciees.
The polls were carried out during the last two weeks.
Pollsters say that instead of putting forward convincing
proposals to tackle crime or create jobs, Lasso has focused his
campaign on attacking Correa in media interviews.
He has accused Correa of taking money from Venezuelan
President Hugo Chavez to finance his re-election bid.
Former President Lucio Gutierrez; Alberto Acosta, an
ex-Correa ally; and Alvaro Noboa, a banana magnate who is
running for the presidency for the fifth time and who has come
under fire for giving away food, mattresses and even a
motor-bike to woo potential voters, are among the other
opposition candidates.
None of them is seen winning more than 6 percent of the
vote.
(Writing By Eduardo Garcia; Editing By Brian Ellsworth and Paul
Simao)