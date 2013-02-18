* Charismatic economist cruises to easy election win
* Correa seen extending state role in economy in new term
* Ecuador needs investments to diversify oil-based economy
By Eduardo Garcia and Brian Ellsworth
QUITO, Feb 18 Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa
reveled in a sweeping re-election victory that allows him to
deepen his socialist revolution even as he seeks to woo foreign
investment in the resource-wealthy Andean nation.
The pugnacious 49-year-old economist trounced his nearest
rival by more than 30 percentage points on Sunday to win a new
four-year term. He has already been in power for six years,
winning broad support with ambitious social spending programs.
Correa's resounding victory on Sunday could set him up to
become Latin America's most outspoken critic of Washington as
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is locked in a battle with
cancer and may be unable to stay in power.
"We will be present wherever we can be useful, wherever we
can best serve our fellow citizens and our Latin American
brothers," Correa told supporters who celebrated in front of the
presidential palace in Quito, waving the ruling Alianza Pais
party's neon-green flags.
"This is not just a victory for Ecuador, this is a victory
for the great homeland of Latin America," the beaming Correa
said.
Correa is now the loudest voice in Latin America arguing
against the free-market reforms promoted by Washington and in
favor of state-driven economies and expanding ties with China.
Still, the continued success of Latin American socialism
will depend on strong commodities prices that underpin generous
social spending, and Correa needs to both improve Ecuador's
stagnant oil production and spur a nascent mining industry.
In a sign he wants to deepen socialist reforms, Correa's
legislative agenda includes a new law that would regulate
television and newspaper content, part of his ongoing
confrontation with opposition media.
He also plans a land reform campaign to redistribute idle
land to the poor.
"Our Ecuador needs a president like Rafael Correa. He has
been strong and has not allowed anyone to intimidate him," said
Julieta Moira, an unemployed 46-year-old as she celebrated
outside the presidential palace. "I'm very excited, happy and
thankful."
Correa is also expected to seek changes to a mining law that
would help close a deal with Canada's Kinross to develop
a large gold reserve.
That will be a major test of his ability to offer investment
security while ensuring the state keeps a large portion of
revenue.
LEFTIST ALLIES
Chavez, in a statement sent by Venezuela's government,
celebrated Correa's re-election as a triumph for the ALBA bloc
of leftist nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. The group
has been left rudderless since Chavez was sidelined with cancer.
"It is a victory for ALBA, for the Bolivarian and socialist
forces of our America, and will help to consolidate an era of
change," the statement said, referring to Venezuelan-born South
American independence hero Simon Bolivar.
Correa dedicated his victory to Chavez, who is still in a
Cuban hospital after undergoing his fourth surgery for cancer on
Dec. 11.
Correa's closest rival, Guillermo Lasso, became the face of
Ecuador's opposition on Sunday after winning about 23 percent of
votes.
The opposition fielded six other candidates including former
Correa ally Alberto Acosta, former President Lucio Gutierrez and
banana magnate and five-time presidential hopeful Alvaro Noboa.
Critics call Correa a dangerous authoritarian who has curbed
media freedom and controlled state institutions. Even some
supporters disapprove of his tempestuous outbursts, fights with
media and bullying of adversaries.
Ecuadoreans also chose a new Congress on Sunday, and Correa
said he expected the ruling Alianza Pais to win a majority.
That would let him avoid negotiating with rivals to pass
proposed legislation, including the new media law and land
reform measures.
Correa needs to lure investors to diversify the economy and
finance the investment in social welfare and infrastructure that
helped him win another four-year term.
Ecuador has been locked out of capital markets after a 2008
debt default on $3.2 billion in bonds, and Correa's government
has taken an aggressive stance with oil companies to squeeze
more revenue from their operations.
PRAGMATIC APPROACH
Foreign investment will be key to boosting oil production
that has been stagnant for five years and to expanding a mining
industry that has barely begun to tap the country's gold and
copper reserves.
"We can't be beggars sitting on a sack of gold," is a catch
phrase Correa has used in recent months to argue that Ecuador
needs to better exploit its natural resources despite opposition
from rural communities to some projects.
In that vein, U.S.-educated Correa appears to be cautiously
willing to cut deals and soften his image as an anti-capitalist
crusader.
"The advantages of our country for foreign investment are
political stability, a strong macroeconomic performance ... and
important stimulus to new private investment," he said last week
while hosting Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the emir of
gas-rich Qatar.
But in comments after his win on Sunday, he stressed that
investment was not an end but a means to ensure growth. He
promised Ecuador would not "mortgage" itself for foreign cash.
Foreign direct investment has generally been less than $1
billion a year since Correa took office in 2007. By comparison,
neighboring Peru and Colombia last year received $7.7 billion
and $13 billion, respectively.
"There is still a risk that Correa will seek to change terms
for the mining sector once it is more developed, but for now,
Correa will show signs of pragmatism as a means of kick-starting
the sector," the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said
in an analysis anticipating his victory.
His government is also in talks with China to secure funding
for the $12.5 billion Pacifico refinery, which would allow
Ecuador to save up to $5 billion a year in fuel imports.