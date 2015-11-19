QUITO Nov 18 President Rafael Correa will not
stand in the 2017 general election, though his political party
will push for constitutional changes allowing indefinite
re-election, Ecuador's National Assembly president said on
Wednesday.
Changes to the OPEC nation's constitution regarding term
limits have been debated in the National Assembly since last
year and are scheduled for final approval in December.
"We recognize (Correa's) leadership in a huge national and
regional social transformation," Gabriela Rivadeneira, the
National Assembly president and a member of Correa's political
party, told reporters.
"We respect his decision."
Correa, 52, took office in 2007 and has maintained high
levels of popularity since then. However, this year has seen
protest break out across the country amid falling oil prices,
which make up a large part of the country's foreign income.
General elections are scheduled for February 2017 and while
he will not stand in those, Correa could run in 2021.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta;
Editing by Sandra Maler)