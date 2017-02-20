UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
QUITO Feb 19 Ruling party leftist Lenin Moreno received some 37.85 percent of votes in Ecuador's presidential election, versus around 30.81 percent for conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, an official count of 20.9 percent of ballots showed on Sunday.
Moreno, a disabled former vice president, needs 40 percent of valid votes and a 10 percentage point difference with his nearest rival to avoid a second round on April 2 and continue a decade of left-wing rule in the Andean country.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it and partners would spend $4.4 billion to develop part of the Liza oilfield off the coast of Guyana, approving a megaproject at a time when the oil industry has grown obsessed with lower-cost shale.
June 16 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 22nd week in a row in a year-long drilling recovery but the pace of those additions has slowed in recent months as crude prices dropped to 2017 lows despite OPEC-led efforts to end a global supply glut. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to June 16, bringing the total count up to 747, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. That compares wit