QUITO Feb 19 Ruling party leftist Lenin Moreno received some 37.85 percent of votes in Ecuador's presidential election, versus around 30.81 percent for conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, an official count of 20.9 percent of ballots showed on Sunday.

Moreno, a disabled former vice president, needs 40 percent of valid votes and a 10 percentage point difference with his nearest rival to avoid a second round on April 2 and continue a decade of left-wing rule in the Andean country.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Nick Zieminski)