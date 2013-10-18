NEW YORK Oct 18 Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded Ecuador's sovereign foreign currency credit rating one notch to B from B-minus, citing "healthy" economic growth and monetary and financial stability underpinned by its dollarized economy.

The rating, still deep in the speculative grade category, has a stable outlook.

In addition to the dollarized economy providing an anchor for Ecuador, Fitch said there is a steady easing of external and fiscal financing risks.

The factors contributing to that easing of risks, Fitch said in a statement, are: "still favorable international oil prices, improved prospects in the oil sector and continued availability of bilateral financing from China and multilaterals."