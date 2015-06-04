QUITO, June 4 Ecuador's annual inflation rate
rose to 4.55 percent in May from 4.32 percent in the previous
month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose 0.18 percent, month-on-month in May
compared with a 0.84 percent increase in April, the office said.
Since January, Ecuador has been using a modified basket of
60 products and services for its inflation calculations.
The government estimates inflation will be 3.9 percent for
2015, although authorities in the OPEC country have said the
forecast will need to be revised due to a drop in global oil
prices.
Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 3.67 percent in
2014.
Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:
May 2015 April 2015 May 2014
Change on year (pct) 4.55 4.32 3.41
Change on month (pct) 0.18 0.84 -0.04
Index (base year 2014) 103.32 103.14 98.82
Food & beverage 0.23 1.63 -0.94
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Alan Crosby)