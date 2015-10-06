QUITO, Oct 6 Ecuador's inflation rate fell to 3.78 percent in the 12 months to the end of September compared to the same previous period, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday. Consumer prices were up 0.26 percent from August, the agency added. Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent and projects that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this year, though authorities have said they may revise that target. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: Sept 2015 Aug 2015 Sept 2014 Change on year (pct) 3.78 4.14 4.19 Change on month (pct) 0.26 -0.001 0.61 Index (base year 2014) 103.93 103.66 100.14 Food & beverage 0.15 0.04 0.02 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)