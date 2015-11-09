QUITO, Nov 9 Ecuador's inflation rate fell to
3.48 percent in the 12 months to the end of October compared to
the same period a year earlier, the government's statistics
agency said on Monday.
Consumer prices were down 0.09 percent from September, the
agency added.
Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent
and projects that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this
year.
Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:
Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014
Change on year (pct) 3.48 3.78 3.98
Change on month (pct) -0.09 0.26 0.20
Index (base year 2014) 103.84 103.93 100.35
Food & beverage -0.39 0.15 0.25
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta)