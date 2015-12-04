QUITO, Dec 4 Ecuador's inflation rate fell to 3.40 percent in the 12 months to the end of November, the government's statistics agency said on Friday. Consumer prices rose 0.11 percent from the previous month, the agency added. Ecuador closed 2014 with an inflation rate of 3.67 percent and forecasts that consumer prices will rise 3.9 percent this year. Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data: Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014 Change on year (pct) 3.40 3.48 3.76 Change on month (pct) 0.11 -0.09 0.18 Index (base year 2014) 103.95 103.84 100.53 Food & beverage 0.05 -0.39 0.58 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)