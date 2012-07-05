UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
QUITO, July 5 Consumer prices in Ecuador rose 0.18 percent in June, whereas the Andean nation posted a 0.19 percent decrease the previous month, the country's official statistics agency said on Thursday.
The government of socialist President Rafael Correa has forecast annual inflation of 5.14 percent this year. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.