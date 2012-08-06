* Ecuador forecasts 2012 annual inflation of 5.14 pct

QUITO Aug 6 Consumer prices in Ecuador rose 0.26 percent in July, compared with the 0.18 percent increase posted by the Andean nation the previous month, the country's official statistics agency said on Monday.

Consumer prices rose rapidly in the OPEC-member nation in late 2011 and earlier this year as heavy rains destroyed crops, pushing up food prices.

But the weather has improved in recent months and food prices, the sector that usually drives inflation upward, decreased in May and were almost flat in June, according to the INEC statistics agency.

Food prices picked up again in July, which drove overall inflation up last month. The agency did not give a reason for the increase in food prices.

"Inflation in the food and non-alcoholic beverages sector reached 0.32 percent in July 2012," INEC said in a statement.

The three sectors fueling price increases last month were alcoholic beverages, tobacco and drugs, food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants and hotels.

In the 12 months to July, prices rose 5.09 percent, accelerating from the 5.0 percent increase in the 12-month period to June this year. Meanwhile, accumulated inflation in the January to July period was 2.67 percent, below the 2.99 percent reported for the same period last year.

The government of leftist President Rafael Correa has forecast annual inflation of 5.14 percent this year.

Ecuador's inflation rate tends to be volatile. Consumer prices fell 0.19 percent in May but rose 0.18 percent in July last year. (Reporting By Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Andrea Ricci)