* Correa says media trying to undermine his government
* Rights groups say freedom of expression under threat
(Recasts, adds fresh comments from Correa)
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Feb 16 Ecuador's top court on
Thursday upheld a jail sentence against three newspaper
publishers who were also ordered to pay hefty damages for
libelling leftist President Rafael Correa, in a ruling described
by media advocates as a blow to democracy.
The combative Correa has been sparring with local media ever
since he took office in 2007 promising a strong government to
better redistribute wealth in the South American OPEC member.
He often accuses privately owned television networks and
newspapers of spreading lies to undermine his government and has
called them "the real opposition," while news organizations say
Correa is trying to censor critics.
"This will lead to real freedom of expression, to real
democracy," Correa said during a meeting with foreign reporters
on Thursday. He said it will "put an end to one of the worst
things in America: the abuses of the corrupt media, and the lies
that they constantly say."
The original ruling last year sentenced columnist Emilio
Palacio and three publishers at El Universo to three years in
prison and set payment of $40 million in damages to Correa over
a column criticizing the way he handled a police revolt in 2010.
None of the four have been jailed while appeals proceed.
Palacio's February 2011 opinion column titled "No To Lies"
referred to Correa as "the Dictator" and alleged he had ordered
troops to open fire "without warning on a hospital full of
civilians and innocent people."
Thursday's ruling by the Supreme Court was issued shortly
after midnight, and it applied only to the sentence against the
newspaper directors. It was the first high-profile sentence
issued by the newly appointed court, which was selected amid
complaints from opposition lawmakers that some of the chosen
judges had ties with Correa's party.
SEEKING ASYLUM
El Universo reported on Thursday that Panama has granted
asylum to one of the three publishers, who was reported to be in
the Panamanian Embassy in Quito. Palacio also filed for asylum
in the United States, claiming he is the victim of political
prosecution.
Correa, 48, attended the hearing, which lasted over 14
hours, while outside the courthouse his supporters ripped up
copies of El Universo, and his critics held banners that read
"Say no to dictatorship."
El Universo's lawyers have argued the original sentence was
out of proportion and accused Correa of pressuring judges to get
a favorable ruling.
"It's obvious that the president has a very clear goal, to
finish with independent media, not only in Ecuador, but he also
wants this to reverberate all over America," Joffre Campana, a
lawyer for El Universo, told reporters.
The ruling drew strong criticism from rights groups, which
have slammed Correa's hard stance against the media for months.
"This shortsighted ruling will only keep Ecuadorean
journalists from investigating powerful politicians; it
represents a serious setback for democracy in Ecuador," the
U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement.
A civil court judge last week sentenced two journalists to
pay $1 million each for libeling Correa in a book that alleged
that he was aware his older brother, Fabricio Correa, was
illegally awarded public contracts.
Correa is very popular thanks to high government spending on
roads, hospitals and schools. His government has not faced the
kind of widespread social protests that forced three presidents
to step down in the decade before he took office.
But he has come under fire for undermining Congress and the
judiciary to concentrate his power, as well as for his constant
attacks against the media and hardball governing style.
He still has not said if he plans to run for another term in
an election scheduled for January 2013.
