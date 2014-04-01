LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Ecuador has hired Credit Suisse to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in the UK and the US beginning on April 4, according to two market sources.

The roadshow is officially not related to a new bond issue and involves meetings with select account. However, the sovereign signalled last year its intention to return to the bond markets in 2014.

Any potential transaction would mark the sovereign's first issue since it defaulted on US$3.2bn of debt in December 2008.

The meetings will take place in London on April 4, New York on April 7, Boston on April 8 and Los Angeles on April 9.

Ecuador is rated Caa1/B/B. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, Joan Magee and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)