QUITO Dec 15 Ecuador on Thursday dispatched
soldiers and police officers to an isolated jungle area after a
violent protest against a Chinese copper exploration project
left one policeman dead and several other security officials
injured amid conflicts between mining companies and indigenous
communities.
President Rafael Correa declared a 30-day state of emergency
in the Morona Santiago province, home to the Panantza-San Carlos
exploration project operated by the ExplorCobres company.
His government says "illegally-armed groups" protested
against the project on Wednesday.
Local media reported that indigenous groups, who accuse
authorities of generating violence by kicking them out of their
ancestral home to make way for mining developments, staged the
protest.
