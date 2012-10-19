* Three blocks reserved for state-run Petroamazonas
* Exploration rights for 13 blocks will be auctioned
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Oct 19 Ecuador is upbeat that it will
attract investments worth around $1 billion in oil exploration
projects from state-run and private companies for some 16
blocks, most of which will be offered in auction, Oil Minister
Wilson Pastor said on Friday.
Ecuador, an OPEC-member whose oil output has hovered around
500,000 barrels per day in the past few years, has put aside
three blocks for state-run oil company Petroamazonas, which
could decide to team up with other state companies to explore
the areas.
Pastor said exploration rights for 13 other blocks would be
put up for auction on Nov. 28. Companies will have six months to
present their bids, and contracts should be signed before the
end of September 2013.
"We're hoping for an investment of around $1 billion or $1.2
billion for this auction, including of course the blocks for
state-run companies," Pastor told reporters.
"I don't think we'll get interesting offers for the 13
blocks. ... It's very likely that only eight will receive
offers."
The blocks are in southeastern provinces, near the border
with Peru, far from the northern Amazon regions where most of
Ecuador's crude is extracted.
Pastor said preliminary studies show there are between 400
million and 1.6 billion barrels of crude oil reserves in the
area where the blocks are. The government may decide to put four
more blocks in the area up for auction in the future.
He said all major oil investors in the country have shown
interest in the bidding process, including Spain's Repsol
; Agip, the local subsidiary of Italy's ENI ;
and Andes Petroleum, which is controlled by China's CNPC and
SINOPEC; as well as European and Canadian companies.
There are 12 state-run companies interested in either
bidding for the blocks or teaming up with Petroamazonas, Pastor
said. They include Peru's Petroperu, Colombia's Ecopetrol and
Mexico's Pemex.
Ecuador signed a deal in August that would let oil companies
transport crude from the unexplored but potentially oil-rich
area through a pipeline in Peru.
The deal could make the bidding round more attractive to
foreign investors because it implies they would be able to send
their crude to Peru's Pacific coast for export.
Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa has had a tumultuous
relationship with foreign investors since taking office in 2007.
In a bid to increase state revenue from the key oil sector,
the leftist president asked oil companies to sign
less-profitable service contracts in 2010, or leave the country.
Since then, Ecuador has not attracted any investments in oil
exploration projects.
Pastor said oil companies that win the auction would also
have to sign service contracts, but the deals would be different
from the ones signed in 2010, so that companies can recover the
investments they make in exploration.
(Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)