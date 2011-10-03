QUITO Oct 3 Ecuador signed a $45 million service contract with Chile state oil company ENAP on Monday to explore an offshore and onshore block that the small Andean OPEC nation hopes will expand its crude reserves.

The agreement lets ENAP explore Jambeli Block 3, located in the south of the country near its maritime border with Peru.

Ecuador's Oil Minister Wilson Pastor said ENAP would carry out seismic surveys and drill exploration wells over four years. The deal can be extended to 20 years if ENAP finds crude oil, but it must sign a new deal if it finds gas reserves.

Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador currently produces about 35 million cubic feet of natural gas a day from Jambeli.

ENAP already has two oil production deals with Ecuador, under which it is pumping some 15,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)