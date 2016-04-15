QUITO, April 15 Ecuador's oil minister said on Friday the upcoming meeting of oil producers in Doha will be crucial in determining crude prices in the short-term.

"We hope the agreement will set an agenda to control a market that is currently establishing very low price levels, which is not good for anyone - not for the big producers or for the small producers," Carlos Pareja said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chris Reese)