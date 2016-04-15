UPDATE 9-Oil eases off 1-month peak as traders eye Cushing build, U.S. supply
* Saudi reportedly lobbies partners to extend cuts into 2nd half
QUITO, April 15 Ecuador's oil minister said on Friday the upcoming meeting of oil producers in Doha will be crucial in determining crude prices in the short-term.
"We hope the agreement will set an agenda to control a market that is currently establishing very low price levels, which is not good for anyone - not for the big producers or for the small producers," Carlos Pareja said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.