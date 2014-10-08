QUITO Oct 8 Ecuador's Oil Minister Pedro Merizalde told Reuters on Wednesday that current oil prices are normal given an increase in U.S. production, and that they should be discussed at the OPEC meeting in late November.

Global oil prices have dropped well below OPEC's preferred level of $100 a barrel, triggering calls for a supply cut by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries while core Gulf members have shrugged off the decline. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Gunna Dickson)