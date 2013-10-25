QUITO Oct 25 Ecuador's state-run oil firm,
Petroamazonas, expects to invest $3.2 billion in its operations
next year and forecasts stable output of around 322,000 barrels
per day (bpd), its general manager said on Friday.
Production by Petroamazonas, the operations division of
state oil company Petroecuador, accounts for just over 60
percent of the crude pumped in the South American OPEC nation.
Petroamazonas' general manager, Oswaldo Madrid, told Reuters
the planned investments for next year represent an increase of
$200 million over this year's figure.
He said the company expected to add some 50 million barrels
in 2014 to its current reserves of about 2.3 billion barrels. It
expects to have produced an average of 325,000 bpd this year.
This month, Madrid added, Petroamazonas hopes to hear from
foreign partners who may help it boost production and increase
reserves at 16 oil fields. It has made a proposal to 31
companies for fee-for-service contracts.
The government of President Rafael Correa revamped Ecuador's
oil field contracts in 2010 by ordering joint-venture partners
to become service contractors. Since then, Correa has focused on
boosting oil output through heavy state investment.