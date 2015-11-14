QUITO Nov 14 Petroecuador boss Carlos Pareja
was appointed Ecuador's new Oil Minister on Saturday, as the
small OPEC member country struggles in the face of low oil
prices.
Pareja, a chemical engineer who has held a number of senior
positions within the oil sector, replaces Pedro Merizalde, who
resigned last month as part of a cabinet reshuffle.
"With the current oil environment, we need someone who knows
more about finance and business, and that's Carlos Pareja,"
President Rafael Correa said in his usual Saturday TV program.
The new minister will push Ecuador's proposals to cut OPEC
production. The Andean nation has been hit hard by low oil
prices, having to cut the investment budget for this year and
tap new funding sources.
Correa did specify who would take over at state-run oil
company Petroecuador.
