FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Ecuador says clinches new payment deal with Schlumberger
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 28, 2017 / 12:13 AM / in 2 days

Ecuador says clinches new payment deal with Schlumberger

Alexandra Valencia

2 Min Read

QUITO, July 27 (Reuters) - Ecuador said on Thursday it had successfully negotiated a payment plan with Schlumberger , although it did not specify if the deal included reimbursement for roughly $850 million owed to the oil service company.

Ecuador's economy has struggled since the 2014 collapse of oil prices and a devastating earthquake last year that killed some 670 people and cost an estimated $3 billion.

The smallest member of OPEC has built up debts for oilfield services that Schlumberger has described as causing "considerable financial stress."

Schlumberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ecuador said it had reached a deal to index contracts to international crude prices to better reflect market conditions and spur investments.

"As part of the renegotiation, new investments from the contractor for $1.008 billion were also agreed on," the Hydrocarbons Ministry said in a statement.

Ecuador said it had also reached a deal with Argentina's Tecpetrol. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.