QUITO Nov 19 Ecuador's oil production should
rise to 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year,
the oil minister said on Tuesday, up from an average of 504,000
bpd last year.
Investments by Petroamazonas, the operations division of
state oil company Petroecuador, and by private companies were
key to the projected increase, said Pedro Merizalde, the
minister for non-renewable resources.
The government of President Rafael Correa revamped the
country's oil field contracts in 2010 by ordering joint venture
partners to become service contractors.
Merizalde said in a statement that private energy companies
working in Ecuador were on track to exceed an agreement made in
2010 to invest some $1.143 billion over three years.
"By next December it is estimated (that they will have
invested) more than $1.253 billion," the minister said.
Petroamazonas accounts for just over 60 percent of the crude
pumped in the South American OPEC nation. The statement says it
will invest between $800 million and $1 billion in drilling and
maintenance at its wells this year.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Daniel Wallis and
Bob Burgdorfer)