QUITO Oct 1 Ecuador apologized to an indigenous
community on Wednesday for authorizing oil drilling on ancestral
land without their permission.
The apology to the Sarayaku community came two years after
the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled that the OPEC
nation had violated the tribe's right to be consulted on oil
concessions granted for their land.
Ecuador paid $1.3 million to the community, which lives in
the southeastern jungle region of Pastaza, as a result of the
court's decision.
"We offer our public apology for the violation of indigenous
property, the right to consultation," said Justice Minister Ledy
Zuniga during a visit to the community, which is only reachable
by air or boat, "for putting life and integrity at grave risk."
Ecuador awarded a drilling concession for the majority of
Sarayaku territory to Compania General de Combustibles in 1996,
despite laws which require prior consultation with tribes who
reside in oil-rich areas.
The community sued the state in 2003.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
editing by Andrew Hay)