QUITO, April 4 International oil service
companies will invest some $1 billion in sprucing up Ecuador's
mature oil fields, the OPEC country's state-run Petroamazonas
energy company said on Monday.
Three consortia principally made up of China Petrochemical
Corporation (Sinopec Group) ; the world's largest
oilfield services provider Schlumberger and Argentina's
Tecpetrol oil firm; and oilfield service provider Halliburton
Co's will in total invest some $1 billion dollars in the
first five years of the deal.
Ecuador will pay them for increases in output, as the small
Andean country seeks to boost production amid a slump in oil
prices that has pummeled its economy.
"The international companies are taking on the risk of the
investments and the Ecuadorean state, via Petroamazonas, will
only pay for the execution of production increases,"
Petroamazonas said in a statement, adding the payment rate will
be based on WTI.
Thanks to the deal, production is expected to jump by 30,000
barrels-per-day from its current 74,061 bpd by 2018, according
to official statistics.
Petroamazonas was producing some 368,163 bpd in March.
Ecuador, the smallest member of OPEC, produces some 540,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)