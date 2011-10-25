* Company exported 9.2 million barrels in Sept 2010

QUITO Oct 25 Crude exports by Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador decreased to 8.3 million barrels in September, compared with 9.2 million barrels in the same month last year, the company said on Tuesday.

Helped by higher global oil prices, Petroecuador's export revenue rose to $787 million in September from $616 million in the same month a year ago.

Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and depends heavily on oil revenues for government spending. The Andean country has sought in recent years to increase output that stagnated after leftist President Rafael Correa moved to boost state revenues from oil exports.

Ecuador produces about 500,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), of which about 70 percent is produced by state-run companies.

Ecuador has projected it will break its production record of 526,000 bpd next year.

In August, Petroecuador's exports rose to 8.6 million barrels compared with 6.4 million barrels a year earlier. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; editing by Andrea Evans)