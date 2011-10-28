* Petroamazonas, Petroecuador top oil companies in nation

By Eduardo Garcia

QUITO, Oct 28 Ecuador's two state oil companies Petroecuador and Petroamazonas plan to merge their upstream operations into a single unit that could produce more than 350,000 barrels per day (bpd), executives said on Friday.

Petroecuador, the OPEC member's flagship oil company, produced nearly 200,000 bpd during the first six months of this year, while Petroamazonas pumped about 160,000 bpd.

Their combined output represents about 70 percent of the South American country's total production.

"What we want is to have two companies ... one that will handle exploration and production exclusively, and another that will specialize in transport, refining and commercialization," said Oswaldo Madrid, Petroamazonas' general manager.

The upstream company will be called Petroamazonas, and the downstream one will be called Petroecuador, he told reporters.

Once the upstream operations are merged, Petroamazonas would control assets worth some $3 billion. Both companies should start operations by October 2012, although officials would need a further six months to finalize the changes.

"We aim to ... reduce operational costs, and improve profitability," the head of Petroecuador, Marco Calvopina, told a news conference alongside Madrid.

At present, Petroamazonas is only involved in exploration and production. Petroecuador is involved in the upstream sector, and operates a key oil pipeline and three refineries.

Ecuador's economy is heavily dependent on oil exports. Higher crude prices in the last few months have let leftist President Rafael Correa hike social spending, which in turn has boosted his popularity among the country's poor majority.

Correa, an ally of Venezuela's socialist President Hugo Chavez, has implemented reforms to boost state revenue from the oil industry in recent years. That prompted foreign investors to freeze investments in the Andean country.

However, Oil Minister Wilson Pastor said earlier this year that foreign oil companies were due to invest some $450 million in 2011, which should help Ecuador increase crude production slightly next year. [ID:nN20137665] (Editing by Daniel Wallis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)