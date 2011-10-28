* Petroamazonas, Petroecuador top oil companies in nation
* Their output represents 70 pct of country's production
* Merger and changes should let companies increase profits
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Oct 28 Ecuador's two state oil companies
Petroecuador and Petroamazonas plan to merge their upstream
operations into a single unit that could produce more than
350,000 barrels per day (bpd), executives said on Friday.
Petroecuador, the OPEC member's flagship oil company,
produced nearly 200,000 bpd during the first six months of this
year, while Petroamazonas pumped about 160,000 bpd.
Their combined output represents about 70 percent of the
South American country's total production.
"What we want is to have two companies ... one that will
handle exploration and production exclusively, and another that
will specialize in transport, refining and commercialization,"
said Oswaldo Madrid, Petroamazonas' general manager.
The upstream company will be called Petroamazonas, and the
downstream one will be called Petroecuador, he told reporters.
Once the upstream operations are merged, Petroamazonas
would control assets worth some $3 billion. Both companies
should start operations by October 2012, although officials
would need a further six months to finalize the changes.
"We aim to ... reduce operational costs, and improve
profitability," the head of Petroecuador, Marco Calvopina, told
a news conference alongside Madrid.
At present, Petroamazonas is only involved in exploration
and production. Petroecuador is involved in the upstream
sector, and operates a key oil pipeline and three refineries.
Ecuador's economy is heavily dependent on oil exports.
Higher crude prices in the last few months have let leftist
President Rafael Correa hike social spending, which in turn has
boosted his popularity among the country's poor majority.
Correa, an ally of Venezuela's socialist President Hugo
Chavez, has implemented reforms to boost state revenue from the
oil industry in recent years. That prompted foreign investors
to freeze investments in the Andean country.
However, Oil Minister Wilson Pastor said earlier this year
that foreign oil companies were due to invest some $450 million
in 2011, which should help Ecuador increase crude production
slightly next year. [ID:nN20137665]
(Editing by Daniel Wallis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)