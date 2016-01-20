QUITO Jan 20 Ecuador President Rafael Correa
said on Wednesday that his government was "tired" of pushing
OPEC to decrease output and that the nation would keep working
as if the oil cartel "did not exist."
Correa, the leader of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries' smallest member, has long pushed for a cut
in production to boost prices. However, those calls have gone
unheeded by OPEC's bigger members.
"With a small cut in production, the price could rise a
lot," Correa told reporters. "Why don't they do it? I'm tired of
insisting."
Regional ally Venezuela asked OPEC to hold an emergency
meeting to discuss steps to prop up oil prices, although
delegates said it was unlikely to happen.
Oil prices have collapsed to below $28 a barrel, their
lowest since 2003, on a supply glut that may worsen this year
with the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
The decline is painful for all producers, particularly
poorer OPEC members such as Venezuela and Ecuador.
