* OCP will start transporting Colombian oil this year
* Could expand pipeline to transport more oil in 3 yrs
QUITO, June 21 Ecuador's pipeline company OCP
plans to start transporting some 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
Colombian crude this year and may expand its network to
transport up to 150,000 bpd in three years, OCP's executive
director said on Thursday.
OCP runs the Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (Heavy Crude Oil
Pipeline), or OCP, a 475-kilometre pipeline with a capacity of
up to 450,000 bpd that links oil fields in the eastern Sucumbios
region to the Pacific coast. The pipeline currently transports
around 150,000 bpd.
"Our goal is to finish the first phase this year ... we'll
transport approximately 15,000 barrels a day from Colombia, for
that we wouldn't need more infrastructure or new pipes," the
company's executive director, Andres Mendizabal, told reporters.
He said the plan would allow oil fields in southern Colombia
to export their crude.
"For a second phase, if we want to transport higher volumes,
we'd need to build a pipeline."
Mendizabal said that no decision has been taken on the
second phase, but that it would require an investment of up to
$300 million to build a pipeline with a capacity of around
150,000 bpd to link Colombia's southern fields to the OCP.
He declined to name the companies interested in using OCP to
transport their crude, but said there are five or six producers
in Colombia that have shown an interest and that they are all
associated with Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol.
On Thursday, OCP also signed a deal to connect the OCP
pipeline with Petroecuador's Sote pipeline, which would allow
oil producers in Ecuador to transport crude through either
pipeline in case of emergency.
Sote and OCP are the two largest pipelines in the
OPEC-member country. OCP is controlled by several oil companies,
including Spain's Repsol, France's Perenco and Brazil's
Petrobras.
Ecuador produces about 500,000 bpd, of which about 60
percent is produced by state-run companies Petroecuador and
Petroamazonas.
(Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)