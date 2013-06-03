By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, June 3 Ecuador's state-run oil company
Petroecuador on Monday declared force majeure on crude oil
shipments due to the breakage of the country's largest pipeline
last week.
The SOTE pipeline, which was carrying 309,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil, suspended operations on Friday morning
after a section burst due to a landslide. The pipeline has
capacity to transport up to 360,000 bpd.
Petroecuador's General Manager Marco Calvopina told
reporters the company will need to reschedule three contracts
with Petrochina, each of which call for the supply
of 360,000 barrels.
He said Petroecuador has asked Petrochina to take the oil
before the agreed delivery date because more storage space is
needed at the Esmeraldas port as normal production has continued
despite the pipeline break.
Petroecuador said the SOTE pipeline could be back online on
Monday night at around 10:00 p.m. local time.
"The force majeure will be lifted when the SOTE starts
operation again ... that could happen tomorrow," Calvopina said.
Petroecuador estimates that some 10,000 barrels of crude
were spilled when the pipeline broke and that some of the oil
may end up in the Napo river. Calvopina said authorities in
Brazil and Peru have been informed that some crude oil could
arrive in those countries through rivers.
SOTE transports mainly crude oil produced by Ecuador's
largest oil company, state-run Petroamazonas, which aims to
produce 325,000 bpd on average this year.
Calvopina said the country's second largest pipeline, the
OCP, has been transporting an additional 120,000 bpd to ports
since the SOTE broke.
OCP is a 475-kilometer (300-mile) pipeline with a capacity
of up to 450,000 bpd that links oil fields in the eastern
Sucumbios region to the Pacific coast. The pipeline usually
transports around 150,000 bpd.
Ecuador, OPEC's smallest member, last year produced an
average of 504,000 bpd.