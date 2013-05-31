(Recasts with pipeline restarting in four days) QUITO, May 31 Ecuador's largest oil pipeline will resume operations in four days after a breakage is repaired, state-run company Petroecuador said on Friday, adding that exports would continue as normal in the meantime because the company has enough stocks. The SOTE pipeline suspended operations on Friday morning after a section burst due to a landslide. The pipeline transports crude oil produced by the country's largest oil company, state-run Petroamazonas, which aims to produce 325,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average this year. The pipeline is currently transporting 309,000 bpd. Petroecuador said in a statement that it has enough crude stocks to comply with export commitments for four days, and enough to supply the country's refineries for a week. The company said that, if necessary, it would increase crude transportation through the OCP pipeline, the second largest in the country, to pump more crude to ports. Petroecuador, which is the state-run downstream oil company, said some 100 workers had been sent to the area to fix the breakage and contain the spill. The company said it was too early to estimate of how much oil had spilled. Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and last year produced an average of 504,000 bpd. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Toni Reinhold)