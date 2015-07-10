By Girish Gupta
| QUITO, July 9
protesters in Ecuador ended a moratorium during Pope Francis'
protesters in Ecuador ended a moratorium during Pope Francis'
visit on Thursday and returned to the streets in a rally against
recent tax hikes and alleged corruption and autocracy.
Several hundred thousand Ecuadoreans have participated in
demonstrations in the past month, mainly in the highland capital
Quito and coastal city of Guayaquil, against socialist President
Rafael Correa, who accuses them of plotting a coup.
Protesters banged drums, waved flags and chanted "Correa
Out" at the headquarters of Correa's political party in a
wealthy district of Quito on Thursday evening.
"The government has manipulated democracy, used its power to
pursue its enemies and engaged in corruption," said Jorge
Penafiel, a 31-year-old lawyer.
Protesters took a break during Francis' four-day visit this
week as a show of respect to the pontiff.
Their main targets are increases in capital gains and
inheritance taxes, which the government says will only impact
the richest sector of the population. Others include Correa's
treatment of opponents.
Correa, a 52-year-old economist who came to power in 2007,
has been popular among the poor because of welfare policies,
paid for from oil revenues, and for bringing stability.
His foes accuse him of being another Latin American
"caudillo", or strongman.
He has called the protesters "cowards" representing a
wealthy oligarchy - similar to accusations made by his fellow
leftist ally, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.
"This is Ecuador, not Venezuela," read one banner at the
rally.
Correa's approval ratings have dropped during 2015 from a
healthy 60 percent in recent years to around 42 percent,
according to leading pollster Cedatos.
Guillermo Lasso, who stood against Correa in 2013, and Jaime
Nebot and Mauricio Rodas, the mayors of Guayaquil and Quito
respectively, are the main players in a disparate opposition
leadership. Support is split between them.
Opposition legislator Andres Paez has pushed himself to the
foreground of the demonstrations in Quito but is little known
elsewhere in the nation of around 15 million people.
"I'm me. I'm not represented by anyone," insisted protester
Alegria Ayala, a 38-year-old English literature teacher.
"Correa has turned me to the right."
Ecuador's next presidential election is due in 2017.
Correa is not allowed to stand for a third term but is
backing constitutional reforms that would allow indefinite
presidential re-election.
(Editing by Paul Tait)