June 30 A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck just off the coast of central Ecuador on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake's epicenter was 54 miles (87 km) northwest of Portoviejo at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) below the Pacific seabed. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)