QUITO, April 19 Ecuador's 110,000 barrel-per-day
Esmeraldas refinery restarted at 41.5 percent capacity on Monday
night and will be fully operational by Wednesday after a
precautionary stoppage because of a major earthquake, state oil
company Petroecuador said.
"After suspending operations for 57 hours to allow for
technical inspections and find possible damage to industrial
structure, yesterday at 9 p.m. ECT (0200 GMT) the start-up
process of the Esmeraldas refinery's different processing units
began," Petroecuador said in a statement on Tuesday.
By Wednesday, the OPEC country's biggest refinery will be
functioning at 100 percent capacity, the company added.
Ecuador's oil industry escaped damage from Saturday's 7.8
earthquake that killed more than 400 people and injured over
4,000.
The head of Petroecuador Pedro Merizalde told Reuters on
Monday that oil exports were flowing and there was no force
majeure.
