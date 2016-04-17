UPDATE 10-Oil near one-month high after U.S. missile strike in Syria
* Syria missile strike bears no impact on oil market fundamentals
QUITO, April 17 Ecuador's 110,000 barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery remained down on Sunday as a precautionary measure though will likely soon restart after a major earthquake in the OPEC nation that killed at least 235 people, the state oil company said.
Petroecuador said it would assess when to restart operations during the day after verifying that no infrastructure was damaged by the 7.8 magnitude quake which struck off the country's Pacific coast on Saturday.
"In the course of the day, technicians will determine the start of operations," the company said in a statement.
"The impact of the quake caused four of the 10 storage tanks to overflow and so a cleanup and recovery has begun."
Other installations were working normally, it added, and state officials said crude production was unaffected. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mary Milliken)
* Syria missile strike bears no impact on oil market fundamentals
LONDON, April 7 Surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data soured sentiment for risky assets on Friday and oil prices retreated from the one-month highs hit earlier in the day as risk of escalating U.S. military action in Syria ebbed.
RIYADH/CAIRO, April 7 U.S. strikes on Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack marked a sharp escalation in the country's civil war but were not viewed in the Arab world as a gamechanger in a six-year conflict that has divided the region.