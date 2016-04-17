COLUMN-U.S. coal set for an upturn in 2017/18: Kemp
LONDON, April 7 U.S. coal producers can look forward to an increase in production and jobs during 2017/18 as the industry recovers from the depression of 2015/16.
QUITO, April 16 Ecuador's 110,000 barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery has been halted as a precautionary measure after an earthquake, Pedro Merizalde, head of state oil company Petroecuador told Reuters.
Crude production in OPEC's smallest member was not, however, affected, other state oil officials said. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 7 U.S. coal producers can look forward to an increase in production and jobs during 2017/18 as the industry recovers from the depression of 2015/16.
* Syria missile strike bears no impact on oil market fundamentals