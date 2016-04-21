UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
QUITO, April 21 A raft of temporary tax increases should raise between $650 million and $1 billion to help rebuild quake-ravaged Ecuador, the government said on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by James Dalgleish)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts