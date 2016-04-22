WASHINGTON, April 22 The World Bank said on
Friday it would lend Ecuador $150 million to speed up assistance
to victims of last week's major earthquake that devastated large
areas of the country's northern coast.
"Through this project, we will support the purchase and
distribution of non-food items such as surgical equipment,
medical instruments and mobile hospitals, and other supplies to
cope with this emergency," World Bank Vice President for Latin
America and the Caribbean Jorge Familiar said in a statement.
The Washington-based bank said it had also offered Ecuador
the possibility of restructuring other loans to increase the
amount of resources available to deal with this emergency.
The massive 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on Saturday,
killing 587 people, has left some survivors clamoring for food,
water and medicine.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)