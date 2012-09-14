* Moody's cites capacity to secure internal financing

* China has become Ecuador's main lender in recent years

* Country forecast to grow 4.8 pct in 2012 (Adds background)

By Luciana Lopez and Eduardo Garcia

NEW YORK/QUITO, Sept 13 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday raised Ecuador's long-term government bond rating to Caa1 from Caa2 with a stable outlook, keeping the default-prone Andean country deep in junk bond territory, but noting its improved ability to find financing.

About half of sovereigns rated Caa1 end up defaulting, as OPEC-member Ecuador did in the late 1990s and 2008.

Its new rating is in line with the ones Moody's gives to Pakistan and Cuba. Neighboring Colombia has joined other Latin American countries such as Peru, Brazil and Chile as a high- or investment-grade credit.

Moody's based the upgrade in part on "the government's capacity to secure access to new external financing (e.g., China) in the wake of its 2008 default," the agency said.

"The rating outlook remains stable to reflect a balance between key credit strengths and challenges for Ecuador's credit profile," it said in a statement.

The upgrade by Moody's was the second for the country this year. The good health of the economy led Standard & Poor's to upgrade Ecuador's long-term sovereign debt rating to B from B-minus in early June.

Fitch rates the country B-minus, also with a stable outlook.

Ecuador shocked investors and locked itself out of debt markets by defaulting on $3.2 billion in global bonds nearly four years ago after a government commission branded the debt "illegitimate" for having been contracted by shady public officials in collusion with greedy Wall Street bankers.

It was the first sovereign debt default in memory called by a government that clearly had the money to pay its obligations, but chose not to. M o ody's noted the country had serviced all its debt since then.

Since the 2008 default, Ecuador has met its foreign borrowing needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.

Last year, the government signed a $2 billion credit deal with China and a pact for a $571 million loan with a Chinese bank. In November, President Rafael Correa said his government was in talks with a Chinese bank for a loan worth $1.7 billion.

Ecuador also secured a loan worth $515 million in July from the Latin American Reserve Fund to prop up its balance of payments amid lower oil export revenues.

OIL TO THE RESCUE

The central bank lowered its 2012 growth forecast to 4.8 percent from 5.4 percent after slower than-expected growth in the first quarter, due partly to lower oil revenues. But the prices paid for Ecuadorean crude have picked up in recent weeks.

The Correa government has failed to diversify its economy away from its dependence on oil exports and the country could suffer if crude prices fall again.

Higher oil export revenues together with increased tax collection have allowed the government to increase spending on welfare and infrastructure in recent years, which has had a positive effect on economic growth.

The government has vowed to continue spending heavily to spur growth as it heads toward a presidential election scheduled for February. Correa is expected to run for re-election, but has yet to make an official announcement. (Additional reporting by Tiziana Barghini in New York and Hugh Bronstein in Caracas; Editing by Peter Cooney)