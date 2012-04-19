QUITO, April 19 Ecuador's largest refinery is
back online after a power cut last week that brought the 110,000
barrel-a-day facility to a halt, state-run oil company
Petroecuador said on Thursday.
A company spokesperson told Reuters that different units
have gradually resumed production at the Esmeraldas refinery in
the northern province of the same name following a power cut on
April 12.
The last unit to go back online was the fluid catalytic
cracking unit (FCC), which was restarted on Wednesday night.
A Petroecuador executive told Reuters in January that
Esmeraldas will cut its crude runs for a year beginning in
August while the facility is overhauled.
The company is investing $750 million to boost efficiency
and reduce pollution, and also plans to spend another $600
million on units that would let it produce higher quality fuels.
The Esmeraldas overhaul is part of Petroecuador's plan to
boost production of refined oil products, which should allow the
country to export fuel in the future rather than only crude oil.
Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and currently produces around
500,000 barrels of oil per day
The centerpiece of the plan is the construction of the $12.5
billion Pacifico refinery, a joint venture project between
Petroecuador and Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that should
start production in 2015.
Central Bank President Pedro Delgado told reporters on
Thursday that Ecuador is in talks with China to secure financing
for the project.
(Reporting By Alexandra Valencia and Eduardo Garcia)