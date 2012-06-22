QUITO, June 22 Ecuador's biggest refinery
restarted production on Friday after engineers fixed a power
problem that stopped the 110,000 barrel per day Esmeraldas
facility a day earlier, state oil company Petroecuador said.
The company said the problem had occurred inside the plant,
but did not give further details. It was at least the second
time this year that Esmeraldas has had to halt production due to
power problems.
"The largest refinery in the country resumed operations
after the sequential restart of the plant's units," Petroecuador
said in a statement.
A Petroecuador executive told Reuters in January that
Esmeraldas will cut its crude runs for a year beginning in
August while the facility is overhauled.
The company is investing $750 million to boost the
refinery's efficiency and reduce pollution, and also plans to
spend another $600 million on units that would let it produce
higher quality fuels.
