LONDON May 19 British police said WikiLeaks
founder Julian Assange would still be arrested if he leaves the
Ecuadorean embassy in London after Swedish prosecutors said on
Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an
allegation of rape against him.
Assange, 45, has been holed up in the embassy since 2012
after skipping bail to avoid extradition to Sweden over the
allegation of rape, which he denies.
"Westminster Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for the
arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to
the court on the 29 June 2012," London police said in a
statement. "The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to
execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy."
