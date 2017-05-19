LONDON May 19 Wikileaks' Julian Assange said on
Friday he was prepared to talk to Britain and the United States
after Sweden dropped a probe into an allegation of rape against
him, but he defended his right to remain in Ecuador's embassy in
London.
Appearing at the balcony of the central London embassy where
he has spent five years, Assange criticised Western governments,
but said he was prepared to enter into dialogue with London and
Washington.
"My legal staff have contacted the United Kingdom
authorities and we hope to engage in a dialogue about what is
the best way forward," he said after raising a clenched fist in
a gesture of victory.
"While there have been extremely threatening remarks made,
I'm always happy to engage in a dialogue with the Department of
Justice about what has occurred."
