STOCKHOLM Feb 22 Lawyers for Julian Assange have asked a Swedish court to overturn an arrest warrant for the Wikileaks founder, following a ruling by a U.N. panel that his stay in Ecuador's London embassy amounts to "arbitrary detention".

"We consider that there have arisen a number of new circumstances which mean there is reason to review the earlier decision," Thomas Olsson, one of Assange's lawyers, said on Monday. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)