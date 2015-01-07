QUITO Jan 6 Ecuador imposed tariffs on imports from Colombia and Peru in a bid to shield its economy from cheap goods entering as a result of depreciating currencies in those two nations, while its biggest export is being hit by the slumping price of oil.

The Andean nation, the smallest member of OPEC, will temporarily levy a 21 percent duty on imports from Colombia and a 7 percent charge on purchases from Peru, its trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The measure comes as a result of the devaluation of the Colombian peso and the Peruvian sol, which impact conditions of competition in trade relations," the ministry said.

Ecuador, which uses the U.S. dollar as its currency, says it must protect its trade sector from weakened currencies in the region. Colombia's currency weakened by roughly a quarter during the last six months, while Peru's has weakened 5.4 percent.

Ecuador's economy has been affected by the strengthening of the dollar in recent months, while revenue from oil sales have been cut by the slump in global prices.

Colombia's vice-minister for trade, Mariana Sarasti, told Reuters the measure could have trade repercussions between the two nations.

"It's very, very serious for Colombian exports and we want to look at the possibility of other options," Sarasti said, adding that she and other Colombian government officials would meet counterparts in Ecuador on Wednesday.

"If Ecuador is implacable on this measure, Colombia will also have to look at what measures it takes also. That's what this meeting is for," she said.

Colombia had a $716 million net trade surplus with Ecuador from January to September 2014, from $1.37 billion worth of exports to Ecuador and $654 million of goods imported from it.

"Ecuador has an additional problem, which is dollarization," Sarasti said. "But it seems to us this is not the way to deal with the problem they have with the dollarized currency." (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito and Monica Garcia in Bogota; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Helen Murphy and Ken Wills)