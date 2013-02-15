* Exports rise 7.5 percent to $23.9 billion
QUITO, Feb 15 Higher oil exports allowed
OPEC-member Ecuador to cut its trade deficit in 2012 to $143
million from $687 million the previous year, the central bank
said on Friday.
Total exports last year increased 7.1 percent to $23.9
billion, while imports rose 4.7 percent to $24.0 billion, the
bank said in a statement.
Oil exports increased 6.5 percent in value and 4.5 percent
in volume last year. Meanwhile, shipments of non-oil products
rose 7.8 percent in value but dipped 3.2 percent in volume.
Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and its economic growth
depends heavily on oil revenues. Oil output in the Andean nation
has been stagnant at around 500,000 barrels per day over the
past five years.
Since 2009, the government has been trying to limit imports
of car parts, household electronic devices, cellular telephones
and other goods to shrink the deficit.