QUITO Feb 14 High oil prices allowed OPEC-member Ecuador to cut its trade deficit in 2011 to $717 million from $1.98 billion the previous year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Total exports last year increased 27.5 percent to $22.29 billion, while imports rose 18.2 percent to $23.01 billion, the bank said in a statement.

"It's important to highlight that the increase in the prices of crude oil and refined products in 35 percent resulted in a 33.5 percent increase in the value of oil exports," the bank said.

Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and its economic growth depends heavily on oil exports. The country's oil exports increased to $12.91 billion last year, although they fell 1.1 percent in volume.

Shipments of non-oil products rose 20 percent in value to $9.38 billion. The Andean country is a large exporter of bananas, shrimps and cocoa.

Meanwhile, imports of consumer goods increased 15.2 percent to $4.74 billion, the bank said.

The government early last year said it would cut imports of car parts, household electronic devices, cellular telephones and other goods in a bid to shrink the deficit.

The central bank said that for the first time its trade balance statistics include additional data on crude exports provided by the Ministry of Non-renewable Resources, which has allowed officials to improve "the coverage and consistency" of their statistics.

The bank also warned that the trade balance data will likely be revised in the future because exporters are still sending in information regarding their operations.

In early December, Ecuador posted a trade deficit of $1.28 billion for the January to October period. (Reporting By Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Diane Craft)